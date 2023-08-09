Teenage Wrist have announced a headline tour for December

Teenage Wrist have announced a headline tour.

The dates are in support of their new album, ‘Still Love’. Out now via Epitaph, their third full-length sees Marshall Gallagher and Anthony Salazar self-producing.

The tour details are:

DECEMBER

3 France, Paris, Point Éphémère

5 Germany, Cologne, Yard Club

6 Germany, Hamburg, Nochtspeicher

7 Denmark, Copenhagen, Loppen

8 Sweden, Malmo, Plan B

10 Czechia, Prague, Cafe V Lese

11 Germany, Berlin, Privatclub

12 Belgium, Antwerp, Kavka

13 UK, London, Oslo

15 UK, Manchester, Factory

16 UK, Nottingham, Bodega

17 UK, Glasgow, The Hug & Pint

18 UK, Bristol, Louisiana

Check out their recent single ‘Still Love’ below.