Teenage Wrist have announced a headline tour for December

Teenage Wrist have announced a headline tour.
The dates are in support of their new album, ‘Still Love’. Out now via Epitaph, their third full-length sees Marshall Gallagher and Anthony Salazar self-producing.
The tour details are:
DECEMBER
3 France, Paris, Point Éphémère
5 Germany, Cologne, Yard Club
6 Germany, Hamburg, Nochtspeicher
7 Denmark, Copenhagen, Loppen
8 Sweden, Malmo, Plan B
10 Czechia, Prague, Cafe V Lese
11 Germany, Berlin, Privatclub
12 Belgium, Antwerp, Kavka
13 UK, London, Oslo
15 UK, Manchester, Factory
16 UK, Nottingham, Bodega
17 UK, Glasgow, The Hug & Pint
18 UK, Bristol, Louisiana
Check out their recent single ‘Still Love’ below.