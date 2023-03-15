The Acacia Strain have announced a second new album for May

The Acacia Strain have announced a second new album.

The news arrives not long after the band announced ‘Step Into The Light’, set to arrive on 12th May via Rise Records. Now, they’ve revealed they’ll also release ‘failure will follow’ on the same day.

Vocalist Vincent Bennett recently expressed his excitement for the (first) new record, saying: “As soon as you think you know what you’re getting, we try to surprise you. Hold your breath for a bit – we might just surprise you again.”

Of the new one, he adds: “This is a split timeline. Which side of the coin did you end up on?”

‘failure will follow’ tracklisting:

pillar of salt (feat. Dylan walker + iRiS.exe)

bog walker

basin of vows (feat. ethan mccarthy)

‘Step Into The Light’ tracklisting:

Flourishing

Calf’s Blood

Chain (Feat. Jacob Lilly)

Fresh Bones

Teeth Of The Cursed Dog

Open Wound

Sinkhole (Feat. Josef Alfonso)

Is This Really Happening?

Untended Graves

None Of Us Asked To Be Here