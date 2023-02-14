The Acacia Strain have announced a new album, ‘Step Into The Light’

The Acacia Strain have announced their newest studio album, ‘Step Into The Light’, set for release on May 12th through Rise Records.

The album was produced by Randy LeBoeuf (Every Time I Die, Lorna Shore) and includes special guests Jacob Lilly of Chamber and Josef Alfonso of Sunami.

Vocalist Vincent Bennett expressed his excitement for the new record, saying, “As soon as you think you know what you’re getting, we try to surprise you. Hold your breath for a bit — we might just surprise you again.”

You can check out a new single, track 4 from the album – ‘Fresh Bones’.

The track listing for “Step Into The Light” is as follows:

01 – ‘Flourishing’

02 – ‘Calf’s Blood’

03 – ‘Chain’ (feat. Jacob Lilly)

04 – ‘Fresh Bones’

05 – ‘Teeth Of The Cursed Dog’

06 – ‘Open Wound’

07 – ‘Sinkhole’ (feat. Josef Alfonso)

08 – ‘Is This Really Happening?’

09 – ‘Untended Graves’

10 – ‘None Of Us Asked To Be Here’