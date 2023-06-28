The Armed have announced a new album, ‘Perfect Saviors’.

The record – set for release on 25th August – follows on from 2021’s ‘ULTRAPOP’, and features collaborations with Mark Guiliana, Matt Sweeney, Patrick Shiroishi, Sarah Tudzin, Josh Klinghoffer, Justin Meldal-Johnsen and more.

Vocalist Tony Wolski says: “Too much information has made us dumb and confused. Too many ways to connect have inadvertently led to isolation. And too much expectation has forced everyone to become a celebrity. Predictable primal dangers have given way to newer social ones. And the result is a world that is confounding and terrifying—but ultimately still beautiful. We hope this record is exactly all of that, too.

“Perfect Saviors is our completely unironic, sincere effort to create the biggest, greatest rock album of the 21st century.”

They’ve also shared teaser single ‘Sport Of Form (Ft. Julien Baker)’, of which he adds: “There are two types of sport—those of measure and those of form. A sport of measure like basketball, football, or soccer has a point system and a sort of binary path to victory. A sport of form is something like diving, figure skating, or bodybuilding—something with evolving standards and a layer of subjectivity and some sort of critical component.

“The world that surrounds us is complex, and our lives are truly more akin to a sport of form than one of measure. Yet, so many people see it as exactly the opposite.

“Lyrically, this song is about the human need to win a game that we’re not even actually playing. Sonically, it is a reflection of that cognitive dissonance through a constant whiplash between beauty and ugliness, severity and tenderness, obscenity and grace.”

Check out the single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Sport of Measure

FKA World

Clone

Modern Vanity

Everything’s Glitter

Burned Mind

Sport of Form

Vatican Under Construction

Liar 2

In Heaven

Public Grieving