The Armed have dropped their new single and video, ‘Liar 2’

The Armed have released a new single, ‘Liar 2’.

It’s a track from the band’s not-long-announced new album, ‘Perfect Saviors’. The record – set for release on 25th August – follows on from 2021’s ‘ULTRAPOP’, and features collaborations with Mark Guiliana, Matt Sweeney, Patrick Shiroishi, Sarah Tudzin, Josh Klinghoffer, Justin Meldal-Johnsen and more.

Vocalist Tony Wolski says of the full-length: “Too much information has made us dumb and confused. Too many ways to connect have inadvertently led to isolation. And too much expectation has forced everyone to become a celebrity. Predictable primal dangers have given way to newer social ones. And the result is a world that is confounding and terrifying—but ultimately still beautiful. We hope this record is exactly all of that, too.

“Perfect Saviors is our completely unironic, sincere effort to create the biggest, greatest rock album of the 21st century.”

Check out the single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Sport of Measure

FKA World

Clone

Modern Vanity

Everything’s Glitter

Burned Mind

Sport of Form

Vatican Under Construction

Liar 2

In Heaven

Public Grieving