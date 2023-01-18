The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since death of frontman Trevor Strnad

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since the untimely death of their frontman Trevor Strnad in May 2022.

Following his passing, the band was determined to continue on and brought on former guitarist Ryan Knight to take on rhythm guitar and co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach to take on vocal duties.

Now, the band are set to embark on a lengthy run of shows in North America, supported by Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic. The tour kicks off at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 14th and will wrap up on May 26th in Minneapolis.

Tickets for the tour will be available beginning at 10am local time today (January 18th) for the pre-sale, and then at 10am local time on Friday (January 20th) for the general sale.

The full list of dates read:

APRIL

14 – Philadelphia, PA, Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

15 – Pittsburgh, PA, Roxian Theatre

16 – New York, NY, Irving Plaza

18 – Buffalo, NY, Town Ballroom

19 – Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall

20 – Grand Rapids, MI, The Intersection

21 – Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre

22 – MTelus @ Montreal, QC, MTelus

23 – Boston, MA, Paradise

25 – Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

26 – Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s

27 – Nashville, TN, Eastside Bowl

28 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade

29 – Orlando, FL, The Beacham

30 – Tampa, FL, The Ritz

MAY

2 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

3 – Austin, TX, Mohawk

4 – San Antonio, TX, Vibes Event Center

5 – Ft. Worth, TX, Ridglea Theater

6 – Lawrence, KS, Granada Theater

7 – Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall

8 – Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater

10 – Mesa, AZ, The Nile

11 – Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater

12 – Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues

13 – Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre

14 – Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

16 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

18 – Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

19 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

20 – Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre

22 – Edmonton, AB, Union Hall

23 – Calgary, AB, Palace Theatre

25 – Winnipeg, MB, Prk Theatre

26 – Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre