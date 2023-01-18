The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since death of frontman Trevor Strnad

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since the untimely death of their frontman Trevor Strnad in May 2022.
Following his passing, the band was determined to continue on and brought on former guitarist Ryan Knight to take on rhythm guitar and co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach to take on vocal duties.
Now, the band are set to embark on a lengthy run of shows in North America, supported by Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic. The tour kicks off at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 14th and will wrap up on May 26th in Minneapolis.
Tickets for the tour will be available beginning at 10am local time today (January 18th) for the pre-sale, and then at 10am local time on Friday (January 20th) for the general sale.
The full list of dates read:
APRIL
14 – Philadelphia, PA, Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
15 – Pittsburgh, PA, Roxian Theatre
16 – New York, NY, Irving Plaza
18 – Buffalo, NY, Town Ballroom
19 – Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall
20 – Grand Rapids, MI, The Intersection
21 – Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre
22 – MTelus @ Montreal, QC, MTelus
23 – Boston, MA, Paradise
25 – Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage
26 – Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s
27 – Nashville, TN, Eastside Bowl
28 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade
29 – Orlando, FL, The Beacham
30 – Tampa, FL, The Ritz
MAY
2 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
3 – Austin, TX, Mohawk
4 – San Antonio, TX, Vibes Event Center
5 – Ft. Worth, TX, Ridglea Theater
6 – Lawrence, KS, Granada Theater
7 – Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall
8 – Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater
10 – Mesa, AZ, The Nile
11 – Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater
12 – Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues
13 – Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre
14 – Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
16 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
18 – Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
19 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
20 – Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre
22 – Edmonton, AB, Union Hall
23 – Calgary, AB, Palace Theatre
25 – Winnipeg, MB, Prk Theatre
26 – Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre