The Blackout have announced a headline tour for February 2024.

Their first tour since 2015, the news follows on from their live return at Download Festival last month, and a sold-out reunion show at Redhouse Cymru.

The details are:

FEBRUARY

19 Manchester O2 Ritz

22 Cardiff University Great Hall

23 Birmingham O2 Academy

24 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tickets for The Blackout go on sale Friday 14th July.