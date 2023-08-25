The Callous Daoboys have announced a new EP, ‘God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys’.

The record is set for release on 20th October via MNRK Heavy / Modern Static Records, teased by new single ‘Waco Jesus’.

Speaking about the song, vocalist Carson Pace says: “Waco Jesus is about insecurity, projecting that insecurity and not doing anything to solve it regardless of how people are telling you to NOT be insecure. It’s about being unable to take a compliment.”

Check it out below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads: