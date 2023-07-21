The Gaslight Anthem have announced their first album in nearly a decade.

‘History Books’ is set for release on 27th October, preceded by the title-track which features Bruce Springsteen.

Speaking about the collaboration, Brian Fallon says: “When Bruce Springsteen said I should write a duet for us, I think my head exploded. It will never get old to me that one of the greatest songwriters in the world, and the voice of one of my heroes will forever be captured in a song I wrote at a small wooden desk, in October, in New Jersey.”

The song is about forgiveness, he explains: “I think forgiveness is so important on so many levels, but I’ve learned that in some cases you need to cut ties with the people who’ve done you harm.”

“When you have a band reach any level of success or popularity, that’s a gift,” he adds of the band’s return. “It’s truly a miracle to be able to do your art for a living. Having the band come this far and be able to still find inspiration and connection in our music is a treasure. We’re thrilled to be back, and we thank you for allowing us time to regroup.”

