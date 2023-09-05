The Gaslight Anthem have shared a new album taster, ‘Little Fires’

The Gaslight Anthem have released a new single, ‘Little Fires’.

It’s the latest cut from their recently-announced first album in nearly a decade, with ‘History Books’ set for release on 27th October.

Frontman Brian Fallon says: “‘Little Fires’ is like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in ‘History Books’. It’s an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason.”

Check it out below.

The album’s tracklisting reads: