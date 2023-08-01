The Hives have released two new singles, ‘The Bomb’ and ‘Trapdoor Solution’

The Hives have have released a new single.

‘The Bomb’ and ‘Trapdoor Solution’ are the latest cuts from their first studio album in over a decade, ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’, which is set for release on 11th August via Fuga.

Of the new album, frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist says: “There’s no maturity or anything like that bullshit, because who the fuck wants mature rock’n’roll? That’s always where people go wrong, I feel. ‘It’s like rock’n’roll but adult,’ nobody wants that! That’s literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock’n’roll can’t grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it’s all down to our excitement – and you can’t fake that shit.”

Check out the new singles below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

March 2024

27 Leeds, Leeds Academy

28 Newcastle, City Hall

29 Nottingham, Rock City

30 Wolverhampton, The Halls

April 2024

01 Glasgow, Barrowland

02 Bristol, Academy

03 Brighton, Brighton Dome

05 Cardiff, Great Hall

06 Manchester, Academy

08 Dublin, Olympia

10 Norwich, UEA

13 London, Eventim Apollo