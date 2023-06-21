The Hives have announced a new UK tour for March/April 2024

The Hives have announced a new tour.
The dates are in support of their first studio album in over a decade, ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’, which is set for release on 11th August via Fuga.
Of the new album, frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist says: “There’s no maturity or anything like that bullshit, because who the fuck wants mature rock’n’roll? That’s always where people go wrong, I feel. ‘It’s like rock’n’roll but adult,’ nobody wants that! That’s literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock’n’roll can’t grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it’s all down to our excitement – and you can’t fake that shit.”
The dates read:
March 2024
27 Leeds, Leeds Academy
28 Newcastle, City Hall
29 Nottingham, Rock City
30 Wolverhampton, The Halls
April 2024
01 Glasgow, Barrowland
02 Bristol, Academy
03 Brighton, Brighton Dome
05 Cardiff, Great Hall
06 Manchester, Academy
08 Dublin, Olympia
10 Norwich, UEA
13 London, Eventim Apollo
The album’s tracklisting reads:
- Bogus Operandi
- Trapdoor Solution
- Countdown To Shutdown
- Rigor Mortis Radio
- Stick Up
- Smoke & Mirrors
- Crash Into The Weekend
- Two Kinds Of Trouble
- The Way The Story Goes
- The Bomb
- What Did I Ever Do To You?
- Step Out Of The Way