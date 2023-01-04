The Hold Steady have announced their new album ‘The Price of Progress’.

Set for release on 31st March, the LP will be released through the band’s own label Positive Jams. The album was once again recorded with the help of Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman, who also produced their 2021 release ‘Open Door Policy’.

“These are some of the most cinematic songs in The Hold Steady catalog,” says frontman Craig Finn, “and the record was a joy to make. I feel like we went somewhere we haven’t before, which is a very exciting thing for a band that is two decades into our career.”

The band has also released the first single from the album, ‘Sideways Skull’.

“’Sideways Skull’ is a rocking song about rock and rollers,” explains Finn. “In this case, they’ve been taken out of the game for a bit of rest, but still keep their dreams alive as they discuss past glories. We loved the big sound of this when Tad Kubler brought it into the band, and the studio performance of it felt especially joyful. We’re happy to put this forth as a first look at The Price of Progress, and the album’s title even comes from this song.”

The album follows Finn’s solo record ‘A Legacy of Rentals’, which was released last year.