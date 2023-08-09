The Joy Formidable have released a new single, ‘Cut Your Face’.
Out now via Hassle/Full Time Hobby, it’s the first of three tracks they’re planning to release ahead of a UK tour in September.
“‘Cut Your Face’ is a reminder to myself that even in shyness, when that voice is telling you to hide away, that what I really want is deep, authentic connection,” explains singer Ritzy Bryan. “The only way to satisfy that longing is to be vulnerable, messy and imperfect…and life is all the more beautiful because of it.”
Check out the single below, and catch the band live at the following:
SEPTEMBER
20 GLASGOW King Tuts
21 LEEDS Wardrobe
22 MANCHESTER Academy 3
23 OXFORD O2 Academy 2
24 BRISTOL Fleece
26 CARDIFF The Globe
27 NORWICH Epic Studios
28 LONDON Clapham Grand
30 PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms
OCTOBER
01 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms