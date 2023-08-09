The Joy Formidable have released a new single, ‘Cut Your Face’.

Out now via Hassle/Full Time Hobby, it’s the first of three tracks they’re planning to release ahead of a UK tour in September.

“‘Cut Your Face’ is a reminder to myself that even in shyness, when that voice is telling you to hide away, that what I really want is deep, authentic connection,” explains singer Ritzy Bryan. “The only way to satisfy that longing is to be vulnerable, messy and imperfect…and life is all the more beautiful because of it.”

Check out the single below, and catch the band live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

20 GLASGOW King Tuts

21 LEEDS Wardrobe

22 MANCHESTER Academy 3

23 OXFORD O2 Academy 2

24 BRISTOL Fleece

26 CARDIFF The Globe

27 NORWICH Epic Studios

28 LONDON Clapham Grand

30 PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

OCTOBER

01 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms