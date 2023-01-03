The Lemon Twigs return with a new single, ‘Corner Of My Eye’

The Lemon Twigs have returned with a new single, ‘Corner Of My Eye’ – the band’s first since signing to Captured Tracks.

Brian and Michael D’Addario wrote the track in their old rehearsal space in Midtown NYC. The brothers expressed their excitement, stating: “We’ve had the song for a while now, so we’re excited to share it with fans who may have heard it live over the years!”

The song was recorded live with Andres Valbuena on drums and Daryl Johns on upright bass. The accompanying video was directed by Hilla Eden and Brian D’Addario.

‘Corner Of My Eye’ is the first new material from The Lemon Twigs in two years. You can check it out below.