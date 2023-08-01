The Linda Lindas have dropped a single, ‘Resolution/Revolution’

Los Angeles punk outfit The Linda Lindas have shared a new single, ‘Resolution/Revolution’.

The track follows on from ‘Too Many Things’, which marked the first new music the band have released in 2023, after they dropped their debut album in 2022 and a festive release, ‘Groovy Xmas’, ahead of the holiday season.

The band explain: “Bela had been rocking out to a lot of Pantera and Judas Priest when we started writing ‘Resolution/Revolution.’ She came in with a riff and as we worked together, it morphed into composition about making small dents in big problems to make a difference in the long run. We’ve been playing the song live for a few weeks now, are excited to release it as a single, and hope it gives you a boost! And check out the lyric video, too, art directed by Bela, edited by Eloise, and featuring clips that all of us shot on our phones over the last few months. We hope you have as much fun rocking out to it as we had making it!”

Check it out below.