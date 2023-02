The Mars Volta are continuing their comeback with three newly-announced UK shows.

This June, Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala will be taking their unique sound to Glasgow’s Barrowlands, the O2 Apollo Manchester and London’s Troxy. Tickets for the shows, which take place between June 16th and 18th, will be available to purchase this Friday, February 24th at 10am.

Catch The Mars Volta at:

June

16 Glasgow Barrowlands

17 Manchester O2 Apollo

18 London Troxy