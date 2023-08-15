The Menzingers have announced their seventh studio album.

‘Some Of It Was True’ will be released on 13th October, with the news arriving alongside new single ‘Hope is a Dangerous Little Thing’.

Vocalist and guitarist Greg Barnett reveals: “Written over the last two and a half years in hotels, backstages, basements, and rehearsal rooms and recorded during a life-changing retreat down south, ‘Some Of It Was True’ is the most realized version of what we set out to do when we started this band 17 years ago — have fun and be ourselves.”

“This record just feels different for us,” he adds. “It’s a really important one in our catalog, and a pivotal moment in our history. We have the liberty of our fans growing with us now, and after writing these lyrical songs about where we are in life, we decided to take other peoples’ stories and make something bigger out of it.

Check out the new single below.