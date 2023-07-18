The Menzingers have dropped a new single, ‘There’s No Place In This World For Me’.

The track was recorded at Sonic Ranch in April 2023, produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby), mixed by Jon Low (Taylor Swift, The National) and mastered by Ryan Smith (Coldplay, Smashing Pumpkins).

The band comment: “Very excited to share our new single, ‘There’s No Place In This World For Me’ from our upcoming album that… well we can’t go into details just yet but trust us, it’s coming soon! This song is an anthem for anyone stuck between where they are and where they want to be.”

