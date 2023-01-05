The Murder Capital have debuted their new single, ‘Return My Head’

The Murder Capital have released their brand new single ‘Return My Head’.

The track is taken from their upcoming sophomore album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ and is described by frontman James McGovern as being “written in a place of pure frustration, feeling like our sanity had been unwillingly removed through periods of isolation”.

The accompanying music video, directed by bassist Gabriel Paschal Blake, features the band’s friends and family and is a testament to the importance of support networks and the power of self-expression. “I wanted to show the rag dolling that can occur to us going from one state of being to another, while always remaining being the same person,” he explains. “The extensions of ourselves that we create to protect ourselves even when we’re alone, and the evident and necessary advice that we receive to continue following and perusing our passions from our friends and family.”

“At its best to me, the narrative of the ‘Return My Head’ is about coming back to a safety,” McGovern continues. “We shot the video in my old secondary school recreational hall. We produced it ourselves. To me, ‘Return My Head’ is the desire to return your mind to a place of peace and stability, and the belief that to do so, is possible.”

The Murder Capital are set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour in February. ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ is due for release on January 20th.