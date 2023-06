The first names are out for Live At Leeds In The City.

Coming hot on the heels of last month’s In The Park event, the announcement features the likes of The Mysterines (pictured), Wunderhorse, Pip Blom, Porij, Matilda Mann, Gretal Hanlyn and The Last Dinner Party.

Plus, Lime Garden, Nell Mescal, Picture Parlour, Benefits, Chilli Jesson, HotWax, KEG, The Rills, SNAYX and more.

Live At Leeds In The City will take place on Saturday 14th October. Visit liveatleeds.com for more information.