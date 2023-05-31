The Mysterines are back with their new single ‘Begin Again’.

The track received its first play from Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1 yesterday (Tuesday, 30th May), and marks the first single to be taken from the band’s next album – the follow-up to 2022 debut ‘Reeling’.

Lia Metcalfe says: “Written during a full moon in a barn in the West Country, ‘Begin Again’ felt like finding a key to the spirit realm the evening it arrived. It felt like I was embarking on a surreal journey of self dissolution; think of the first verse as a set of instructions, and see how far reality stretches.”

Check it out below.