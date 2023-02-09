The Plot In You have shared a new video for their latest single, ‘Left Behind’

The Plot In You have shared a video for ‘Left Behind’.

The track is taken from the Ohio quartet’s album ‘Dispose’, and it arrives ahead of a a spring tour that kicks off on 7th April in New Haven, CT and runs through 13th May in Cincinnati.

“‘Left Behind’ was inspired by old nostalgic bands and artists I grew up listening to,” says Landon Tewers (vocals). “I wanted to make something as a tribute to that sound and hopefully elevate it. It’s a song about gaining back confidence and hope after cutting off a person that was draining and moving forward with a fresh perspective.”

Check out the video below.