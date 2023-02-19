The Used have announced a new album, ‘Toxic Positivity’

The Used are set to release their new album ‘Toxic Positivity’ on May 19th.

The record is the follow-up to the band’s 2020 release ‘Heartwork’. It will feature both the previously released ‘Fuck You’ and new single ‘People Are Vomit’, which you can check out below.

The Used will be making their way to Australia this April to embark on a co-headline tour with Papa Roach. The ‘Cut My Heart Into Pieces Tour’ will begin on April 21st in Perth, before moving to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and ending in Brisbane on April 30th.