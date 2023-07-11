The Wonder Years have booked a ten-year anniversary UK tour for ‘The Greatest Generation’

The Wonder Years have confirmed a new tour.

The dates will celebrate the ten-year anniversary of ‘The Greatest Generation’, with November shows that culminate with a night at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

Frontman Dan Campbell says: “The second leg of The Greatest Generation 10 Year Anniversary is coming to the United Kingdom this November. We’re ripping six shows with our pals in Origami Angel and Kississippi where we’ll be playing the entire album plus a second set of songs spanning our whole catalog.”

The details are:

NOVEMBER

09 GLASGOW SWG3 (TV Studio)

10 MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

11 LEEDS Leeds Beckett Students Union

12 CARDIFF Y Plas

14 BRIGHTON Concorde 2

15 LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire