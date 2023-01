The Wonder Years have released an extended version of ‘Summer Clothes’.

The longer cut was previously only available on the deluxe vinyl edition of the band’s latest album, ‘The Hum Goes On Forever’.

Vocalist Dan Campbell explains: “it’s a love letter to a time when your sadness was most conspicuous by its momentary absence, when the low hum quieted enough for you to realize it”.

You can check out ‘Summer Clothes’ below, or read our recent cover feature with The Wonder Years here.