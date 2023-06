The Word Alive have announced a new album, ‘Hard Reset’.

The record is set for release on 25th August via Thriller Records, preceded by new single ‘Slow Burn’. Recent tracks ‘Strange Love’, ‘New Reality’ and ‘Nocturnal Future’ also feature.

Telle Smith explains: “This song is like a vision of yourself getting into a car crash in slow motion. You’re helpless and nobody can save you but yourself… But it’s too late. Is it a vision? Or is it inevitable.”

Check it out below.