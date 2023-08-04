The Word Alive have released a new single, ‘Hate Me (Ft. Loveless)’.

It’s the latest cut from their new album, ‘Hard Reset’. The record is set for release on 25th August via Thriller Records, and has already been teased by ‘Slow Burn’, ‘Strange Love’, ‘New Reality’ and ‘Nocturnal Future’.

On the new single, Telle Smith comments: “Being in the music industry can take a toll on you in many ways, but it’s also the most rewarding job in the world. To share music that can empower and motivate through hard times is a gift I’m thankful to be a part of. Hate Me is for the person who wants to break the mold of their life and chase their dreams, whatever that may be.”

Check it out below.