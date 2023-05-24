The Xcerts, Cold Years and more are taking part in a Scottish Explorer Scouts’ charity album.

Compilation ‘Straight Outta Mannofield’ will be released on 30th June at mannofieldesu.bandcamp.com for a minimum donation of £10.

Mannofield Explorer Scouts leader, Eoin Smith comments: “Straight Outta Mannofield is a dream come true… quite literally! I woke up one morning with the idea and now, four months later, I can hardly believe that we’re about to share it with the world.

“The Explorers have been really excited about the development of the record, and it was important that they were involved at every step of the way – we even have a former Explorer appearing on the album in jazz outfit, Hamlet.”

He adds: “Since the pandemic, opportunities like Scouts have become even more important for young people, allowing them a safe place to have fun and make life-long friendships, feel comfortable expressing themselves, and learn skills for life.”

The full tracklisting reads:

The Xcerts – Everything’s Too Loud, Turn It Up

Cold Years – Control

The Little Kicks – Ruminations

Lotus Crush – Blood in the Water

The Capollos – Midnight Revelation

Wendell Borton – Childhood

Connor Clark & The Matador Kings – Golden Soul

Vansleep – Well, You Disappoint Me Boy

Min Diesel – Phillip Loved Horses

Best Girl Athlete – Get Together

CS Buchan – Guilty

Craig John Davidson – Best You Ever Had

Colin Clyne – Dunnottar Skies

The Killing Tide – Howling Winds

The Sun Day – Enjoy the Day

Audiokicks – Hardest Game

Full Fat – Lipstick

Gerry Jablonski & The Electric Band – Breaking the Stones

Hamlet – Chubby’s Bounce

The Lorelei – Reach