The Xcerts, Cold Years and more are taking part in a Scottish Explorer Scouts’ charity album.
Compilation ‘Straight Outta Mannofield’ will be released on 30th June at mannofieldesu.bandcamp.com for a minimum donation of £10.
Mannofield Explorer Scouts leader, Eoin Smith comments: “Straight Outta Mannofield is a dream come true… quite literally! I woke up one morning with the idea and now, four months later, I can hardly believe that we’re about to share it with the world.
“The Explorers have been really excited about the development of the record, and it was important that they were involved at every step of the way – we even have a former Explorer appearing on the album in jazz outfit, Hamlet.”
He adds: “Since the pandemic, opportunities like Scouts have become even more important for young people, allowing them a safe place to have fun and make life-long friendships, feel comfortable expressing themselves, and learn skills for life.”
The full tracklisting reads:
The Xcerts – Everything’s Too Loud, Turn It Up
Cold Years – Control
The Little Kicks – Ruminations
Lotus Crush – Blood in the Water
The Capollos – Midnight Revelation
Wendell Borton – Childhood
Connor Clark & The Matador Kings – Golden Soul
Vansleep – Well, You Disappoint Me Boy
Min Diesel – Phillip Loved Horses
Best Girl Athlete – Get Together
CS Buchan – Guilty
Craig John Davidson – Best You Ever Had
Colin Clyne – Dunnottar Skies
The Killing Tide – Howling Winds
The Sun Day – Enjoy the Day
Audiokicks – Hardest Game
Full Fat – Lipstick
Gerry Jablonski & The Electric Band – Breaking the Stones
Hamlet – Chubby’s Bounce
The Lorelei – Reach