The Xcerts have dropped new album track ‘BLAME’

The Xcerts have dropped a new single.

‘BLAME’ is the latest cut from the band’s recently-announced new album, ‘Learning How To Live And Let Go’. Their fifth full-length, it’s due on 18th August via UNFD.

Frontman Murray Macleod explains: “’Blame’ is the most quintessential XCERTS song on the new record. It was important for us to look back but push the boundaries of what, in essence, is quite a simple pop song. The majority of the new record was written in the studio, but we crafted this one in the rehearsal room and I feel like you can hear the ‘3 piece’ chemistry and urgency within the recording. It’s a song about accountability and no longer looking for a scapegoat when things go wrong, and realising I’ve really hurt people in the past with my thoughtlessness. I was once told ‘if you can’t spot the dickhead in the room, it’s probably you’. I guess it’s our first (hyper) self-aware song lyrically.”

Of the album, he adds: “The album is rooted in drama, ego, love, lust, despair, alcohol, euphoria, anxiety, comedy, modern living, sex and friendship but the overarching theme is that of acceptance. I was involved in a prolonged toxic relationship and the fallout from that when it came to a head, led me to indulge in a pretty fuzzed out lifestyle to deafen the noise in my head. Don’t get me wrong, I had a blast at times, but breaking point wasn’t enough, I needed more of the unhealthy and as many recreational distractions as I could get.

“When I kind of came to after this period in my life, I didn’t walk away from it with a huge Hollywood-esq epiphany, I just felt somewhat quietly healed. The album isn’t about letting go of one person, relationship, or situation in particular it’s about learning how to live without feeling like a prisoner in your own skin and learning how to let go of the parts of you that cling on desperately, only to simmer and hurt. Don’t get me wrong, I’m deeply flawed but self-acceptance and letting life ride is my key to finding inner peace and that exists somewhere between calm and chaos… maybe?”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour this October.