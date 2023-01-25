The Xcerts have signed to UNFD and dropped their new single, ‘Gimme’

The Xcerts have released a new single, ‘Gimme’.

The tracks marks the band’s signing to new label UNFD, and is billed as marking the start of a new chapter.

The trio comment: “It’s been too long since we last released new music and we wanted to reintroduce ourselves with a rebirth of sorts. ‘GIMME’ is our most bombastic piece of work, sonically and musically, so it felt like the perfect introduction to the new era. Unapologetically in your face and written with complete artistic freedom. Lyrically, it’s more observational than gut-wrenchingly personal; when burning desire meets apathy, it’s both comical and pitiful, which makes for one hell of a scene.”

On the new signing, frontman Murray Macleod adds: “We’re over the moon to have joined the UNFD family. It’s perhaps the first time in our career we have signed with a label who are as passionate about the band as we are. We feel very fortunate to be taken on by such a brilliant and versatile company this deep into our career.”

