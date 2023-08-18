The Xcerts have dropped a new video for ‘Lovesick’

The Xcerts have dropped a new video.

‘Lovesick’ is the latest cut from the band’s just-released new album, ‘Learning How To Live And Let Go’. Their fifth full-length, it’s out today (Friday, 18th August) via UNFD.

Frontman Murray Macleod says of the record: “The album is rooted in drama, ego, love, lust, despair, alcohol, euphoria, anxiety, comedy, modern living, sex and friendship but the overarching theme is that of acceptance. I was involved in a prolonged toxic relationship and the fallout from that when it came to a head, led me to indulge in a pretty fuzzed out lifestyle to deafen the noise in my head. Don’t get me wrong, I had a blast at times, but breaking point wasn’t enough, I needed more of the unhealthy and as many recreational distractions as I could get.

“When I kind of came to after this period in my life, I didn’t walk away from it with a huge Hollywood-esq epiphany, I just felt somewhat quietly healed. The album isn’t about letting go of one person, relationship, or situation in particular it’s about learning how to live without feeling like a prisoner in your own skin and learning how to let go of the parts of you that cling on desperately, only to simmer and hurt. Don’t get me wrong, I’m deeply flawed but self-acceptance and letting life ride is my key to finding inner peace and that exists somewhere between calm and chaos… maybe?”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour this October.