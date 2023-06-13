Thrice have announced a 20th anniversary tour for ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’.

The live run kicks off on 12th February in Spain, and will see the group performing the record in its entirety, with special guests Town Portal (EU only) and Palm Reader (UK only).

Vocalist Dustin Kensrue comments: “The Artist in the Ambulance has played such a huge part in the history of the band. These songs have stood the test of time better than we could have known when we wrote them. But they’ve also subtly shifted and grown with us as we’ve played them at shows over the last 20 years, which is why it was so much fun to revisit them in the studio, and also why we are so excited to play the whole record live, especially for the first time in its entirety.”

The tour will visit:

FEBRUARY

12 Madrid, Spain

13 Barcelona, Spain

15 Paris, France

16 Antwerp, Belgium

17 Tilburg, Netherlands

19 Berlin, Germany

20 Munich, Germany

21 Cologne, Germany

23 Marble Factory, Bristol

24 Manchester Academy, Manchester

25 SWG3, Glasgow

26 O2 Forum, Kentish Town London