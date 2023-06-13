Thrice have announced a 20th anniversary tour for ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’.
The live run kicks off on 12th February in Spain, and will see the group performing the record in its entirety, with special guests Town Portal (EU only) and Palm Reader (UK only).
Vocalist Dustin Kensrue comments: “The Artist in the Ambulance has played such a huge part in the history of the band. These songs have stood the test of time better than we could have known when we wrote them. But they’ve also subtly shifted and grown with us as we’ve played them at shows over the last 20 years, which is why it was so much fun to revisit them in the studio, and also why we are so excited to play the whole record live, especially for the first time in its entirety.”
The tour will visit:
FEBRUARY
12 Madrid, Spain
13 Barcelona, Spain
15 Paris, France
16 Antwerp, Belgium
17 Tilburg, Netherlands
19 Berlin, Germany
20 Munich, Germany
21 Cologne, Germany
23 Marble Factory, Bristol
24 Manchester Academy, Manchester
25 SWG3, Glasgow
26 O2 Forum, Kentish Town London