Trash Boat are back with a new single, ‘Delusions of Grandeur’.

The track – their first since 2021 album ‘Don’t You Feel Amazing?’ – arrives ahead of their UK tour with I Prevail in March, and appearances at Slam Dunk in May.

‘Delusions of Grandeur’, “is about recognising that we are all so obsessed with the next achievement in life, that we forget that our brains are wired to only really NEED the essentials.” says Tobi Duncan. “Water, sleep and companionship. Our brains are biological organisms that are perfectly happy with simplicity. We’ve created this idea of success and it traps us into thinking we can’t be ‘happy’ until we have the next thing – a car, a house, money, selling out the next biggest venue, impressing someone more well connected, getting your foot in a bigger door. These are the delusions of grandeur we all share. The song is a reflection of this grind and a reminder to take stock of what you have and realise that it’s already enough, the rest is just a bonus.”

Check it out below.