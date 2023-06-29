Tribe Friday have released a new single, ‘Salt Clouds’.

It’s a cut from the band’s upcoming second album ‘Hemma’, with the music video described in a press release as “[setting] the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.”

Noah Deutschmann, lead singer, says of the new single: “‘Salt Clouds’ is based on a few pages of scribbles I wrote when visiting home last year. I realised I’d placed a lot of blame for me being the way I am in my surroundings, and that I had a lot of built up resentment because of it. That’s what the song is about – pointing fingers at everyone except the one responsible. It’s a letter home, and an imaginary letter back.”

The band’s debut album ‘bubblegum emo’ was released in 2022, with the follow-up due in September. Check out the new single below.