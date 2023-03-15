Trophy Eyes are back with new single, ‘Blue Eyed Boy’.

The track arrives ahead of the Australian group’s upcoming trip to the UK for Slam Dunk, in Hatfield and Leeds on 27th and 28th May.

The band’s John Floreani says the song “was written about a trip I took back to my hometown. One friend in particular, maybe my best friend, had recently moved back and regressed into their old ways. I’d mourned the death of this friend long ago, as did the rest of us in our small social circle. To see him again brought me great childhood joy yet simultaneously an overwhelming sense of dread.

“I was reminded of something my mother told me as a young boy when my grandmother died; ‘if you see her now, like this, it’s the only way you’ll remember her. Best hold on to the good times, you’ll always have those’.”

Check it out below.