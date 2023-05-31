Trophy Eyes have released a new single, ‘Life In Slow Motion’.

Following ‘Kill’ and ‘What Hurts The Most’, it’s the latest cut from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Suicide and Sunshine’, set for release 23rd June via Hopeless Records.

“‘Life in Slow Motion’ is my assessment of life itself, and the way we as humans navigate life and time here on Earth,” says John Floreani. “Searching for meaning in chaos, I found myself seeing signs in number patterns and small examples of beauty in ordinary life; a hug at the bar exchanged between friends, a crinkled photo of a loved one kept close, a kindness or a smile. What they mean, I can’t say, but sometimes if you look hard enough and sit quietly enough, life reaches out and speaks to you.”

Check out the track below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

1) Sydney

2) Life In Slow Motion

3) People Like You

4) My Inheritance

5) Blue Eyed Boy

6) Runaway Come Home

7) Burden

8) Sean

9) What Hurts The Most

10) OMW

11) Kill

12) Sweet Soft Sound

13) Stay Here

14) Epilogue