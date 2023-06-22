Trophy Eyes have released a new single, ‘People Like You’.

Following ‘Life In Slow Motion’, ‘Kill’ and ‘What Hurts The Most’, it’s the latest cut from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Suicide and Sunshine’, set for release 23rd June via Hopeless Records.

John Floreani says of the new single: “People Like You”, is a song about growing up poor in the rural New South Wales town of Mudgee while the school kids around him came from wealthy, well-adjusted families. “It’s me reflecting, and also firsthand memories of what was happening, like they’re staring at the holes in my shoes, and the embarrassment and desire to belong, and not understanding why you don’t,” he explains. “It’s like a protest against the idea of class and happy families.”

Check out the track below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

1) Sydney

2) Life In Slow Motion

3) People Like You

4) My Inheritance

5) Blue Eyed Boy

6) Runaway Come Home

7) Burden

8) Sean

9) What Hurts The Most

10) OMW

11) Kill

12) Sweet Soft Sound

13) Stay Here

14) Epilogue