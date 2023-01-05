Tropical Fuck Storm cancel all shows outside Australia following bassist Fiona Kitschin’s cancer diagnosis

Tropical Fuck Storm have announced that they have put their international touring plans on hold for the remainder of the year, after founding bassist and vocalist Fiona Kitschin was been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The band shared the news in a statement on social media, saying “She’s in good spirits considering but it means she’s going to need a lot of treatment. We’re going to have to cancel all the TFS shows we’d planned outside of Australia for 2023 so we can get her all fixed up, shiny and new.”

We've hit a bump in the road here at TFS HQ as Fiona has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She's in good spirits considering but it means she's going to need a lot of treatment. And that means we're going to have to cancel all th…

Kitschin formed the group alongside her partner and Drones bandmate Gareth Liddiard in 2017. They’ve released three albums thus far, recently released a collaborative project with King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, dropped an EP featuring Iggy Pop and Talking Heads covers, and ended the year with new single ‘The Golden Ratio’.

The band had a run of shows on the US West Coast scheduled which were due to kick off in San Diego this month, all of which have been cancelled. The band went on to say that they’ll have to “play everything else by ear” as far as other activities, but will “try to keep you all informed.”