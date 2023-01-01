Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Scaled And Icy’ era is over, according to Tyler Joseph

Twenty One Pilots have confirmed that their latest era, ‘Scaled And Icy’, is officially over.

The band – fronted by singer Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun – released their sixth record in May 2021 and had plans to tour it into 2023, but it looks like they’ll soon be moving on to the next thing.

In a post on Instagram reflecting on this era, Joseph said that ‘Scaled And Icy’ was created and born in a time of uncertainty and was initially not written to be performed in a live setting, due to the circumstances of the time. However, as the band went on to complete 71 shows across 14 countries and the record came to life, enforcing how important live music is to the band. He thanked their crew, who took them around the world during one of the toughest eras of touring ever, and expressed his gratitude to their fans, who have given him purpose, humility, and pride.

The message reads:

“scaled and icy was created and born in a time of uncertainty. live shows were always an important part of our dna as a band. we probably wouldn’t even exist with out them. we always wrote songs for the show, never the other way around. but i always wondered what it would be like to write a record that never existed in a concert setting. then we had no choice but to write that kind of record. so that’s what we tried. as the songs took shape, and we released them, and sat at home, we felt proud. proud of our fans, mostly. it felt good to release music. but something was off. i wondered, what would happen to these songs if we let them echo through a venue? and then, slowly, live music began to dust itself off.

“71 shows and 14 countries later, scaled and icy became something different. the lyrics meant something different, something more, the colors found their purpose, the chords rubbed together differently. the record came to life. it was confirmed: this band and these specific songs needed live music.

“i want to thank our crew, who took us around the world during one of the toughest eras of touring ever. this past album cycle has meant so much to me. and you, you resilient bunch of my favorite people, you brought this to life and continue to support it. you have given me purpose, humility, and pride. you guys have given me so much. thank you.

“and that concludes ψ”

It looks like Twenty One Pilots are ready to embark on their next musical journey, and fans can’t wait to see what they come up with.