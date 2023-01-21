Ukrainian punks Death Pill have dropped a new single, ‘Miss Revolt’

Ukrainian punks Death Pill have shared a new single, ‘Miss Revolt’. The band is set to release their self-titled debut album on February 24th via New Heavy Sounds.

The single, written by bassist Natalya, is about a girl who goes against societal norms and fearlessly breaks stereotypes. Natalya explains, “This track is not just about me and my problems and feelings that I faced in my teenage years. It is a story about a girl who goes against ‘social’ rules, breaking stereotypes and fears on her way. How else can you describe this girl? Only Miss Revolt! This track is meant to be a wake-up call for those people who suffer from social rejection. You should not be silent and keep all this inside yourself! Be above that and you will be heard!”

You can check it out below.