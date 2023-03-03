Underoath are back with a new single, ‘Let Go’.

The track coincides with their US headline tour, and arrives ahead of their UK trip for Slam Dunk later this spring.

“This is actually the first song we completed after recording (last year’s) Voyeurist,” they explain. “It took a few different forms but we got it to a place where we knew this is what it should be. It’s about letting go of whatever trauma or demons that might be holding you back. As hard as it is to make those decisions sometimes, I feel like we can never grow without stepping out of those toxic environments.”

Check it out below.