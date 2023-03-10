Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Waterparks

The new issue of Upset is out now, featuring cover stars Waterparks.

Quite probably the most iconic rock band of the last decade, Awsten and co are back and ready to fight – specifically on the subject of British food. What have you got against fish and chips, eh, you actual monster?

If we can get past the shade on our chippy teas, there’s the small matter of new album ‘INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY’ to discuss – a fizzing, frantic, brilliant record that does everything you’d hope a Waterparks record would. Never less than engaging, it’s one not to miss.

Elsewhere we’ve got the magnificent Bury Tomorrow, Manchester Orchestra and legendary The Van Pelt, plus the likes of FIDLAR, LIES, Black Honey, Pool Kids, Coach Party and more.

The new issue of Upset is out now. You can order a copy below, or by going to our online store here. If you wish to get every issue delivered direct to your door, you can subscribe here.