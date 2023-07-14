The new issue of Upset, featuring PVRIS, is out now

PVRIS front the August 2023 edition of Upset, out now.

Returning to the cover as she releases an album of mind-fizzing, rule-breaking brilliance, Lynn Gunn only reaffirms herself as a true icon. One of the most inventive, exciting records of the year, ‘Evergreen’ demands your attention immediately.

Elsewhere this month, we’re down at Download for all the action, plus new features with Mutoid Man, Static Dress, As December Falls, Zand, Scene Queen, Vukovi, Sad Park, Naked Lungs, Palehound and more.

The new issue of Upset is out now. You can order a copy below, or by going to our online store here. If you wish to get every issue delivered direct to your door, you can subscribe here.