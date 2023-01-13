Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring You Me At Six

We’re delighted to introduce you to the all new issue of Upset, featuring cover stars You Me At Six.

With a fresh lick of paint, 2023 sees us bringing one of the UK scene’s most beloved bands to the cover of the magazine for the first time, as You Me At Six face up to their demons and reclaim their roots with their new album ‘Truth Decay’.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett

They’re fronting up an issue that aims to look forwards to an exciting year ahead, as we talk to some of our faves – including PVRIS, Meet Me @ The Altar, Hot Milk and Nothing, Nowhere. about the albums were expecting them to deliver.

Not just that, we’re finding new names to get buzzed about, as we turn our About To Break radar towards the next twelve months. You’ll find interviews with the likes of Crawlers, Cassyette, Alissic, Loveless, Scene Queen, Panic Shack, Bleach Lab, Daisy Brain, Dead Pony and more to keep an eye on for 2023.

