Viagra Boys have released the deluxe version of their 2022 album, ‘Cave World’

Viagra Boys havereleased the deluxe version of their 2022 album ‘Cave World’.

The project, which originally landed in July 2022, features four additional tracks titled ‘It Ain’t Enough’, ‘Stretch My Arms’, ‘Milk Farm’ and ‘Only Friend’.

In Dork’s review of the original release, Jake Hawkes wrote: “Viagra Boys’ charm has always been the combination of genuine musical prowess with absurd, hilarious lyrics and a sleazy, speed-dealer aesthetic. On ‘Cave World’, they’ve perfectly balanced these three aspects and made their best work to date.”

You can check it out below.