Vukovi have signed to SharpTone Records and released a new single.

‘CREEP HEAT’ marks the band’s first new music since the release of their album ‘NULA’ in October last year, and arrives ahead of a trio of UK shows with Babymetal later this year.

Speaking about their new signing, Janine says: “We have both been fans of Sharptone throughout the existence of VUKOVI. Our paths finally meeting is a real pinch me moment.”

Of the single and self-directed video, she adds: “I want this to be a catalyst for more women to start believing they are more than capable of directing; the industry and future generations need us. I’m always learning and growing as I go, there is never a right time to start other than now. I’m very grateful to be so well supported and believed in by Hamish and our team. I feel seen.”

Check it out below, and catch them live at the following:

NOVEMBER

27 Roundhouse, London

28 Roundhouse, London

29 The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton