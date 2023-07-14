Wargasm’s debut album is coming this October – check out new single ‘Do It So Good’

Wargasm have announced their debut album, ‘Venom’.

The full-length is set for release on 27th October, preceded by early teaser single ‘Do It So Good’ and accompanied by lots of tour dates – including a UK headline run in November and December.

The duo comment: “For the last 16 months we’ve spent every moment off the road in the studio creating the perfect debut album for Wargasm. Heavy, melodic, disgusting, honest, sexy, everything this band has experimented with since our inception has been pinned down on the anvil and hammered into shape, thrown at the wall, beaten into a more fucked up shape and gone back onto the anvil. We hope you enjoy ‘Do It So Good’ as a taste of what’s to come. ‘Venom’ is us. This is ours and before the year clocks out this will be yours. Watch closely – you have no idea what’s gonna happen next x.”

Check out the new single below.