Wargasm have released a new single, ‘Bang Ya Head (Feat. Fred Durst)’

Wargasm have released a new single, ‘Bang Ya Head’.

The track – which features Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit – is the latest from their recently-announced debut album, ‘Venom’. The full-length is set for release on 27th October, accompanied by lots of tour dates – including a UK headline run in November and December.

Sam Matlock says of the track: “When I was working in bars it always drove me insane how much it costs us to live, and how little money we make. The worlds going fucking crazy and everything’s getting so expensive – how the fuck are we meant to buy a life? It’s just this nightmare cycle until you get lucky. Like banging your head against a brick wall over and over and over – you bang your head until you break your fucking neck.

“We took that energy and put it onto a guitar at our friend’s house in LA, then a microphone in a bathroom somewhere so the neighbors weren’t too pissed off, then we asked the one and only Fred Durst if he wanted to join in and he did – now we have this monstrosity. We’ve been waiting so damn long for you to hear this……”

Check out the new single below.