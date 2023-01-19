Watch Enter Shikari’s new video for ‘(pls) set me on fire’

Enter Shikari have released a video for their latest single, ‘(pls) set me on fire’.

Directed by the band’s frontman Rou Reynolds, the video explores a minimalistic yet powerful aesthetic. Speaking of the video, Reynolds explains, “I’ve not always been happy with our previous music videos, so figured I’d put my money where my mouth was and direct these ones myself. I wanted the (pls) set me on fire video to feel minimal and uncomplicated, which is actually the polar opposite of the next video.

“So, given that the main function of this video is really just to set up the next one, I think it came out fucking great.”

The single is taken from Enter Shikari’s upcoming album, A Kiss For The Whole World, which is set to be released on April 21st via SO Recordings/Ambush Reality.